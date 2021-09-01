Some school districts in Cattaraugus County are resuming classes this week, and most school officials have one concern on their minds: how to handle another school year with COVID precautions still in place.
At Salamanca, classes were expected to begin for intermediate and high school students today and Prospect Elementary students Thursday.
In a letter to the community posted on the school district’s page, Superintendent Bob Breidenstein said the district affirmed its commitment to safety, wellness and instruction by outlining its 2021-22 reopening plan at the Aug. 17 school board meeting.
“The district has continued to engage parents, stakeholders and the Cattaraugus County Department of Health,” he said.
As part of the plan, masks will be required indoors and on busses and frequent mask breaks will occur, Breidenstein said. Students and staff will not be required to wear masks outdoors but may do so if they wish.
Meanwhile, social distancing will follow the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend 3 feet.
“The district will work with county DOH to schedule vaccination clinics for students, staff and our community members who wish to be vaccinated,” Breidenstein said. Hand washing and hygiene protocols will also continue.
Although virtual instruction has not been widely requested, only nine households impacting 12 children total, Breidenstein said, those requests will be honored through collaboration with other districts and BOCES.
Principals are continuing to schedule lunches and performance classes, such as band and chorus, in compliance with guidelines, Breidenstein added.
“Lastly, like the past 18 months, circumstances may change. As the facts on the ground change, so too will our plan,” he said. “I encourage everyone to consult your own physician, get vaccinated and pitch in to help keep the doors open and schools in session five days per week.”
At Ellicottville Central School, classes for all students are expected to begin Thursday. Superintendent Bob Miller said the district is following guidance from the CDC and state to make sure they’re doing everything they can to protect the kids.
“It’ll be great to get all the kids back here all day long every day,” he said. “It’s been a busy summer trying to get the planning for it.”
Miller said the plan is to have everyone wearing masks in the classrooms and 3 feet apart, but noted there will only be one bus run this year in order to have all the students come to school at once.
“We’re striving to get 6 feet apart for our lunches, so we should be OK there,” he added.
The constant changes and updates from various entities across the county, state and CDC has been confusing at times, Miller said, but he is confident the district is ready for the kids to return.
“There’s always going to be questions with COVID, there’s always going to be unknowns, but we’re going to do everything we can do to keep everybody safe and keep moving forward,” he said.
A concern Miller says he and a lot of people have is how quarantining and contact tracing for possible cases may play out this year compared to 2020. He said they want to keep everyone safe, but also want to make the school day routine as normal as possible.
“We won’t know what that will look like until we get a case, but I’m hoping we don’t have any cases,” he added.