Financial aid for the nearly 700 school districts across New York will increase by billions of dollars over the next three years in a settlement with education advocates over a lawsuit that started seven years ago.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week that the state has reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit brought by New Yorkers for Students’ Educational Rights and will follow through on the commitment to fully fund the current Foundation Aid formula.
One of the school districts expecting to receive additional funds is Salamanca, where Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said a positive impact from the settlement is expected but by how much is still being worked out.
“It will produce favorable benefits for all school districts that have not yet achieved a 100-percent implementation of Foundation Aid, and Salamanca would be one of those districts,” he added.
The new settlement requires New York to phase in full funding of Foundation Aid by the 2024-25 budget. The plan will bring Foundation Aid spending to $23.2 billion by the 2024 fiscal year after the state budget approved in April included an infusion of cash into the aid formula.
The 2022-23 year will see $19.8 billion, covering 30% of the existing shortfall; 2023-24 will have $21.3 billion, covering 50% of the anticipated shortfall; and approximately $23.2 billion in 2024-25 will eliminate the anticipated shortfall, funding the full amount of Foundation Aid for all school districts.
Based on projections provided to the district, the amount owed to Salamanca for the current school year is about $1.67 million, according to Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.
“We are hopeful we will receive this additional funding, but this is a lot of new funding for the state to come up with for all districts,” she said. “Whether they do that or not remains to be seen.”
Breidenstein said the district would continue following its long-range fiscal plan and look at the budgetary needs as normal regardless of how much additional funds come in. He said because the district has worked to have a solid financial platform over the past decade, Salamanca’s funding needs may be different than other area districts.
“I think we’ll take the same approach, take a look at our needs and then start allocating those funds based on needs and priorities,” he said.
At nearby Ellicottville Central School, Superintendent Robert Miller said the settlement won’t have much of an impact in the district. He said Ellicottville has already been fully funded, so if the district were to receive any additional funds it would only be tens of thousand dollars.
“We already get $2.8 million, so 2½ percent of $2.8 million is not a windfall,” he said. “Once they give out all that money to the districts that are underfunded, then they have to look at the districts that are currently funded and my guess is they’re probably going to stay closer to where they’ve been.”
Miller said other area districts that are short millions of dollars will have a large sum over the next two budget cycles to help funding shortfalls, but Ellicottville won’t be seeing that in 2022 and 2023.
“Then the question is what are they going to do that third year because that’s a lot of money and they have to get it from somewhere,” he said. “Until we see the numbers in January, we won’t know for sure.”