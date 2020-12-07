SALAMANCA — Salamanca Central School District’s instructional coach, Aaron Straus, was recently honored with the 2020 Outstanding Leader Award from the New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education (NYSCATE) conference, which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.
The award program identifies educators from across the state who have had a great impact on their students in K-12 public schools where technology integration can be transformative. Straus was one of two educators in Western New York to accept the leadership branch of the award, since its inception in 2012.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this accolade from NYSCATE,” Straus said. “It is a testament to our district’s philosophy that educational success can be fully realized when technology- instruction is established, cultivated, and maintained.”
Each year, winners in teaching, superintendency and leadership are determined based on an analysis of nomination packets submitted on behalf of the nominee by colleagues, supervisors and community members.
“This year’s four exceptional educators have dedicated their lives to assure that their students are successful, both in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Amy DelCorvo, executive director and CEO of NYSCATE. “Their innovative technology leadership and teaching style have created a solid learning environment that will guarantee a bright future for the state of New York and its next generation of learners.”
While serving in Salamanca, Aaron led a task force to start the award-winning virtual Summer School program, “STEAM Camp.” He assisted with the design of Salamanca’s state-of-the-art STEAM center, modeled after a STEM manufacturing firm. Mr. Straus also wrote several large grants to purchase cutting-edge technology equipment for students and teachers to train on in their new STEM building.