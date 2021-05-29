Salamanca educator awarded NSF research fellowship

SALAMANCA — Salamanca educator Aaron Straus has been invited to conduct the National Science Foundation (NSF) research this summer.
Straus is an instructional coach and coordinator for the Science, Technology, Engineer, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program at Salamanca City Central School District.
The NSF Research Experience for Teachers (RET) is an intensive, seven-week fellowship program where K-12 educators engage in scientific research under the direction of a university principal investigator and in collaboration with industry professionals.
“Because STEM education standards are relatively new, many teachers have not had training in the type of work scientists and engineers really do,” said Kathy Hill, director of the CSATS NSF host site and associate professor of science education in the College of Education. “This program helps teachers learn by doing science and engineering: work that leads to understanding a phenomenon or solving a complex problem.”
Since 2010, over 38 educators from across Pennsylvania, New York state and Delaware have received the site’s SF fellowship in areas such as material, energy or agricultural research. Straus won placement in the field of architectural engineering, which was granted due to his unique background in physics, engineering technology and the fine arts.
“Over the span of my educational career, I was fortunate to earn multiple college degrees that draw from traditionally disparate subject matters,” said Straus. “Architectural engineering will pull from each of these disciplines and stretch what I can learn and do for the betterment of our growing STEAM program.”
In tandem with university research, teachers learn how to translate their research experience into a classroom application that fits within their existing curriculum.
“After the summer, researchers will create a classroom unit, using content and/or practices they learned from their research experience,” said Dr. Matthew Johnson, assistant teaching professor at the CSATS Center for Science and the Schools. “During the following academic year, teachers will then pilot their research project unit in a classroom or summer school and collect data to inform the outcome of predetermined project goals.”
Participating schools receive $1,000 to cover the purchase of necessary RET classroom materials and funding to send the researcher to a Science Education Conference in San Diego, Cali., the following winter.
“I always encourage colleagues to participate in industry-focused professional development opportunities because I believe that the best educators are both teachers and active practitioners of their content-special area that they serve,” Straus said. “I am simultaneously humbled, intimidated and enthusiastic to secure a seat in this wonderful research collective. I look forward to the challenges and growth-opportunity this program brings.”
In January 2020, the Salamanca school district was named a national school of STEM Excellence recently at the International Future of Education Technology Conference in Miami, Fla.
Later that December, Straus was honored with the 2020 Outstanding Leader Award from the NYCATE Conference, which identifies educators from across the state who have had a great impact on their students in K-12 public schools where technology integration can be transformative.
To find out more about the National Science Foundation and RET opportunities, visit https://www.nsf.gov/eng/eec/ret/search.jsp.