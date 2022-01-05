OLEAN — A Salamanca couple can proudly say their daughter was the first baby born at Olean General Hospital in 2022.
Evelynn Mae Urbanski entered the world at 7:51 a.m., Jan. 3, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 inches long. Her parents, Jordan and Amanda Urbanski, said delivering the first baby of 2022 was an unexpected surprise and a bonus.
“We were so surprised and we are thankful, too,” Amanda said. “What a cool thing we will get to tell her later on, along with her picture in the paper.”
Evelynn came a little earlier than her Jan. 7 due date because her mother had a planned cesarean section. Although it was an uneventful pregnancy, for which she’s very thankful for, Amanda said she didn’t think she was going to make it to her scheduled C-section.
“I don’t know if it was just the stress or everything going on over the holidays but I felt like, ‘Oh my goodness. This baby is going to come earlier than Jan. 3,’ but she didn’t. She held off,” Amanda said. “Must be she wanted to be the New Year’s Baby.”
Evelynn has two brothers at home, 2½-year-old Logan and 1½-year-old Landry. Amanda said they are a year and a day apart in age and a handful.
“I’m just wondering how in the world we’re going to manage this, but we’ll get through it.” she said.
Amanda said she has talked to the boys about the baby coming. Of course, Landry is too young to understand but, she said, he really loves babies. She said Logan understands there is a baby coming and that mommy and daddy are at the hospital.
“He misses us right now and it’s kind of hard but I’m sure, once we get home, he’ll be over the moon for his little sister,” she said.
Amanda said she worries about the boys bringing their baby sister toys, once she gets home, because they love their bulldozers and trucks and they are kind of heavy.
“I remember Logan bringing Landry toys and kind of plopping them onto his swing or chair, whatever he was sitting in, so we need to keep an eye on the trucks that might be coming her way,” she said.
Amanda said she and Jordan wanted their children to be close in age and they got their wish. She said they were already in the groove of diapers, formula and sleepless nights, so they figured they might as well get that phase done.
“We hope to help them be really close and good friends, too. Of course, that will be fostered by us,” she said.
The couple waited until their mid-thirties to start having a family and they know they are blessed.
“I think, in a way, we’re very much in that mindset of ‘someday we’re going to look back and this will be something we’ll want to come back to,’” she said. “We’re just going to try to enjoy every crazy, chaotic second.”
Jordan works for his father at Den’s Auto as an accountant and Amanda is a kindergarten teacher at Prospect Elementary School. She plans to return to her teaching position in September.
“I’m taking a nice long maternity leave to enjoy some time with my babies,” she said.