SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council, which on Feb. 9 unanimously approved a tentative $11.76 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, is expected to approve a finalized budget following a public hearing at the start of the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. today.
The tentative budget includes a 1% increase in the tax levy for the new fiscal year, which starts April 1. The entire levy raises $953,098 in revenue. The amount raised by taxes comes at a rate of $64.742 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Other estimated revenues from the city generate $5.22 million. Approximately $5.59 million is slated to come from the city’s fund balance to make up for the lack of casino revenues.
Prior to approving the tentative budget, the council was undecided on whether or not to raise taxes. Councilman John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, said he was in favor of it because the city hasn’t raised taxes in several years but continues to raise its budget.
Councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, initially proposed not raising taxes. She said the increase would only bring about $15,000 more into the city’s revenues.
“I think we owe it to our citizens to keep it at zero,” she added.
City comptroller Kathi Sarver said the tax increase wouldn’t only bring $15,000 initially but the additional 1% would be added onto the casino funding from the state to cover all the exempt properties when it comes time to calculate the casino revenues.
“It doesn’t benefit us money-wise because it’s such a little amount on our tax base,” Mayor Sandra Magiera told the Press previously. “But it would help if we go to the governor and federal people, it shows we’re at least trying but it’s not helping as much.”
The city has had to dip into its fund balance for the past four years since funds stopped coming from the Seneca Nation casino compact with New York state.
“We didn’t put the casino money in our budget yet because we’re still not sure if we’re going to get it,” Magiera said.
Magiera said the budget prep sessions held in recent weeks went well and the council feels confident in the spending plan. She said there were a few cuts across departments but some were budgeted new vehicles after having to hold off in 2020 and 2021.
The spending plan also includes money for a new human resources officer and several projects across the city including dead tree removal, Main Street bridge repairs, restoration of the stone arch at Veterans Memorial Park, playground equipment upgrades and more.
Passage of a tentative budget came following budget work sessions Jan. 24, 27 and 31 composed of city aldermen, the mayor and city department heads.
According to the city charter, the council must adopt a tentative budget on or before Feb. 15, conduct a public hearing on the budget on or before Feb. 24, and adopt a final budget on or before March 1.