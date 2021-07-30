SALAMANCA — The law of the land — at least in the city of Salamanca — could receive an overdue update in the coming year.
The Common Council at its last regular meeting began discussing the possibility of updating the city charter, which has not been republished since 1997.
By publishing a newly revised charter, all the local laws that have been passed in the previous 25 years would become a part of the charter, also giving officials the chance to remove other laws that may no longer apply.
“They didn’t change meeting dates, they didn’t change responsibilities, different things that need to be updated to our age in time,” said councilman Barry Smith, I-Ward 3. “It’s just fine tuning it to be more understandable to us and the general public.”
One of the ways to review and publish an updated charter is to form a charter commission of nine to 15 city residents, approved by the mayor, to represent the best interests of the community. Smith noted it isn’t the only way, but would be the easiest and quickest.
“We have two election cycles that we have to go through, the one we currently have in November. It has to be voted on by the public the following election year, so it would be the following November,” he explained. “We have about a year and a half if we’re going to establish this committee.”
Smith said he read through the charter, calling it long and confusing with some sections that either no longer make sense or don’t apply to the city today.
Mayor Sandra Magiera said members of the commission would have to meet certain criteria, such as demonstrating a knowledge of city history. She said at least one legal representative would have to sit on it.
“I’m not suggesting that I would pick the nine to fifteen,” she said. “We suggested that each council person would have someone in mind plus if the council person wanted to sit on it also.”
Smith said the idea is to have at least one person from each ward and hopefully at least two from each ward so the city as a whole is represented, as well as a couple people chosen by the mayor to have 13 or 15 people.
Councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, suggested looking into whether people who own property in the city can also sit on the commission rather than only city residents. Smith said what he’s read allows for city residents only, but they could ask the city attorney to look into it.
Smith said there are ways the city has been operating since 1913 that could be updated or made more clear with all the changes that have been made in the past century, such as term lengths for offices or which employees or departments handle certain areas of the city.
“I don’t know anyone who is going to want to go through 90 years of this to find one local law,” he said. “We want to bring it all together so it’s a cohesive document that we can say, ‘Yes, this is what we have, and this is what we can do.’”
Magiera said she and the council members will go through the charter and begin formalizing what they want to do at the Aug. 11 meeting.