Salamanca council considering allowing marijuana sales following public hearing

SALAMANCA — Members of the Common Council are leaning towards opting in on allowing licensed marijuana dispensaries in the city following a public hearing Wednesday.
Nearly 20 local residents and business owners attended the council meeting with the vast majority of those who voiced their opinions in favor of permitting licensed sales. Though many did share concerns about the current lack of regulations from the state, only a couple of people who spoke asked the council to opt out.
“That’s the issue, there are no regulations right now,” said Mayor Sandy Magiera. “I understand that we can make some rules. We don’t know all those things, but that’s why we’re asking (the public) and then we’ll go back and try to find more information that we don’t have.”
Of the more than a dozen who spoke in favor of allowing dispensaries, many cited the financial and commercial benefits it could have for the city.
“It’s going to bring people to the area, it’s going to create jobs and it’s going to fill some of the empty buildings that have been lingering around for quite a while,” said Carmen Veccharella, a longtime businessman and former city mayor. “I think it would be a wise move to go in with it and see how it goes.”
A primary reason some governments have opted in is the local tax benefit with 4% being split among the municipalities and county. With most of Salamanca located on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory, dispensaries would have to be Seneca-owned and thus tax-exempt.
However, some in attendance said overall product prices would also be cheaper due to no tax and could bring more customers into the city who would then spend their money at other businesses in town.
“The individual who goes to the dispensary, he stops to get gas, he stops at Fish’s diner or Murphy’s concession stand,” said Lane Hoag, longtime business owner in the city. “As the city council, bring that revenue into Salamanca however you can do it.”
In recent months, several unlicensed dispensaries have set up on the Allegany Territory in the towns of Carrollton, Great Valley and Coldspring and in Salamanca. Lifelong resident Betty Yuhas, though in favor of opting in, said she was concerned about the lack of regulations and not knowing how the city can control the unlicensed ones already there.
“I would love to see the growth of Salamanca instead of X’s on buildings and homes,” she said. “Regulations would be wonderful, but my concern is where is going to be, how many are there going to be. I don’t want to see it at a residence.”
“It doesn’t matter what business you got,” Veccharella said. “In the city of Salamanca, you have to abide by the code like that, so that would solve any of the issues anybody has.”
Those who asked the city to opt out noted the lack of a plan for regulations and ways to handle illegal operations with the state looking at no sooner than late 2022. One person noted the dangers of untested marijuana being laced with Fentanyl and the ongoing drug problems in the city.
“You need to consider the welfare of the people who live here,” said resident Dianna Beaver. “Dollars are nice, but if you really expect to bring those dollars in, then you have to make a plan of how those dollars are going to be brought in.”
Magiera noted that marijuana sales would be regulated and have restrictions just like alcohol and tobacco — such as no sales to anyone under 21, no shops within 500 feet of schools or 200 feet of houses of worship, ID checks, etc.
Others in attendance also noted the medical benefits of marijuana and how sales in the city would be good for people who have to travel out of town for the correct strains needed.
Council members Kylee Johnson, Barry Smith, Paul Myers and Janet Koch said they believed they would be in favor of allowing sales when it came time to pass a local law. Councilman John “Jack” Hill was absent.
“I want to thank the people who invest in Salamanca. I don’t want to discourage them,” Koch said. “If I had to vote tonight, I’d say go for it.”
“It’s going to bring more people into the community,” Johnson said. “The more money we make, the better it is.”
“I like the idea of it being controlled so there is quality there,” Smith added. “Bring the business in and make it a better town.”
“I’m all for it as long as it’s safe and sound and done by the book,” Myers offered. “The more business we get, the better off we’ll be.”