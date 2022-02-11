SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a tentative $11.76 million spending plan for the city’s upcoming fiscal year, which begins April 1.
The tentative budget includes a 1% increase in the tax levy. The entire levy raises $953,098 in revenue. The amount raised by taxes comes at a rate of $64.742 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Other estimated revenues from the city generate $5.22 million. Approximately $5.59 million is slated to come from the city’s fund balance to make up for the lack of casino revenues.
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the council was undecided on whether or not to raise taxes. Councilman John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, said he was in favor of it because the city hasn’t raised taxes in several years but continues to raise its budget.
“My main reason for it is when we go to the state or county and try to get some money from them, they throw it back in our face. ‘You’re raising your budget, but you’re not raising taxes?’” he said. “At least this makes it look like we’re trying. It’s not a whole lot, but it’s something.”
Councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, initially proposed not raising taxes. She said the increase would only bring about $15,000 more into the city’s revenues.
“I think we owe it to our citizens to keep it at zero,” she added.
City comptroller Kathi Sarver said the tax increase wouldn’t only bring $15,000 initially but the additional 1% would be added onto the casino funding from the state to cover all the exempt properties when it comes time to calculate the casino revenues.
“That’s if we get the casino revenues, but we’re not basing our budget on getting it because we don’t know,” Koch responded. “There’s so many that are exempt, why should our little percentage that does pay taxes have to pay more?”
Saver said when the city contacts the state for funding each year, she has to provide the state with their tax levy information and how often taxes are raised. Koch questioned if the state is saying, as Hill said, the city is asking for money without raising taxes. Sarver said no, the state only asks when taxes were last raised.
“When we first started the budget, I didn’t want to raise taxes,” said Councilman Barry Smith, I-Ward 3. “But after weighing all the information, I think it’s better in the long run whether we get the casino money or don’t get the casino money. I would go for the 1 percent.”
Councilmembers Kylee Johnson, D-Ward 2, and Paul Myers, D-Ward 4, also agreed on the 1% increase.
The spending plan includes money for several new vehicles, a new human resources officer and several projects across the city including dead tree removal, Main Street bridge repairs, restoration of the stone arch at Veterans Memorial Park, playground equipment upgrades and more.
Passage of a tentative budget came following budget work sessions Jan. 24, 27 and 31 composed of city aldermen, the mayor and city department heads.
According to the city charter, the council must adopt a tentative budget on or before Feb. 15, conduct a public hearing on the budget on or before Feb. 24, and adopt a final budget on or before March 1.
The council is expected to hold its public hearing Feb. 23 at the start of the next council meeting and vote on its approval later in the meeting.