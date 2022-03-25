SALAMANCA — After nearly eight years of talks and two years of preparations, much-needed renovations to the Main Street bridge are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
The Common Council Wednesday accepted the low bid of $469,589.40 from Oakgrove Construction Inc., of Elma for the bridge’s repairs.
The council also authorized Urban Engineers to proceed with phases five and six of the project for construction management and inspection services.
“I’m glad to finally get bids taken on this and get it over with,” said Dan Kruez with Urban Engineers.
Kruez estimated the project would begin within the next two weeks and finish up in July. The project includes curb and sidewalk work on one side of the bridge and then working on the other side.
“The biggest impact on the public will be single-lane (traffic) in each direction for about four months with temporary traffic signals,” he said.
Kruez said the project also includes some cleanup and painting work under the bridge.
Plans to repair the Main Street bridge began in 2016, but when the casino compact dispute between the Seneca Nation and the state began in 2017, the project was paused. Since then, continuous wear of the 30-year-old bridge has caused need for additional and more extensive repairs.
In August 2021, Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter said he received a schedule from the state that has construction projected to begin Monday, April 4, 2022, and completed by July 29, 2022.
The city entered into a contract April 14, 2021, with Urban Engineers to proceed with final design plans to repair the bridge over the Allegheny River.
About 80% of the project’s cost would be covered by federal funding, 15% could come from state funding and the remaining 5% would fall to the city.
The state approved the cost estimate for the project and is ready to program funding for the design and inspection, with costs at roughly $200,000.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council also authorized the purchase of a new 2022 Ford F-150 Super Cap pickup truck for $38,794.42 from West Herr Ford of Hamburg including accessories and decal work.
Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant said the truck is to replace the code enforcement officer’s truck. The truck itself cost $33,205 with about $4,000 going toward the emergency lights, siren and truck cap and about $1,600 for the decal work from Briggs Signs of Cattaraugus.
The council also authorized a change order to PC Construction Systems Inc. for the fire department’s restroom renovation project for $14,849.78 for upgrading the men’s room to have handicap accessibility.
Sturdevant said the change order deals with the second part of the ongoing renovation project. He said the women’s room, the first part of the project, was gutted as of Wednesday, the floor is cut for the plumbing and the walls built back for the showers.
Sturdevant said he met with the city attorney and contractor William Putman on March 18 and the contractor’s contract was extended by 30 days.
“We’re all on the same page now. He came to me with a list of stuff he’s ordered,” the fire chief said. “I’ve been pretty much in contact with him every day to keep this project moving forward.”
Sturdevant said a problem is some pieces ordered for the showers are about eight weeks out from delivery so not much progress has been made. He said because they need to be ADA compliant, the parts had to be specially ordered, which is part of the delay.
“At this point, I think we need to keep pushing him and see where we come up,” he said. “I think we’re going to revisit it in 30 days with Mr. Putman and have him walk through it with us and find out where we’re at.”
Sturdevant said the roughly $15,000 for the change order is mostly covered by the remainder of a $50,000 grant the city received for the project, but some of it may need to be paid with city funds.