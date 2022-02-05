Salamanca community mourns death of beloved restauranteur

SALAMANCA — The sudden passing of lifelong restaurateur Robert “Bob” Fish Jr. on Jan. 24 has left the Salamanca community stunned and heartbroken.
Along with his wife, Shelley, Bob owned and operated the Plaza Restaurant for nearly 50 years and will be remembered as one of the most efficient short-order cooks in the region. The diner has been “the place to eat” for many Salamanca residents and those traveling through the area for all those years.
Their customers have always been amazed at how Shelley never wrote an order down and Bob remembered every one of those orders. A number of community members and a frequent customer from the region commented on their memories of eating at the diner as they watched Bob’s amazing grill skills.
Carol Ellis, who graduated from Salamanca High School with Bob, said the Fish family are great people and the Plaza Restaurant is a real legend in the community. She worked for Bob’s parents at the Plaza when she was 18 years old and said the diner was open until 7 p.m. back then.
Ellis shared a humorous memory about a special pan that Bob’s father used for cooking eggs, and only eggs.
“One night when I was working, the grill was turned off so I cooked a burger in the egg pan,” she recalled. “Bob’s dad was upset, but didn’t get too mad.”
According to Ellis, Bob made the best rice pudding ever, and it was her favorite thing on the menu. She said he had a secret recipe that he would never share, and she always tried to duplicate his rice pudding.
Ellis recalled Bob’s precise eggshell-throwing skills that amazed all his customers.
“Bob would crack an egg with one hand and not even look behind him as he threw the eggshells in the trash,” she said. “He also carried three cups of coffee on one hand.”
Jim Johnston said whenever his brother and friends came to visit, they went to the Plaza for breakfast. He said watching Bob cook was like seeing art.
Sue Labuhn has many memories of eating at the diner. No matter the weather, she waited in line outside the diner early on Saturday mornings.
“I was so thankful that I was able to take our two youngest granddaughters there for breakfast before school,” she said. “They always wanted the counter seats. Sophia didn’t eat eggs but loved how Bob would make her Mickey Mouse pancakes.”
Janet Schmick said her family liked to sit in the booth at the back so they could watch Bob and Shelly “do their thing.”
“Shelley took the orders, with no need to write them down, and Bob was at the grill doing his routine of tossing eggshells without a miss. His grill flipping skills were a sight to see,” she said. “The diner — a good food, good feel, good place.”
Schmick’s son, Tim, has memories of the diner, too. He lived in Winston-Salem, N.C., for many years, and when he came home for a visit, he always headed for the diner.
“I loved walking in the door only to have Shelly greet me with, ‘The usual Tim?’ he said.
Bob Schmid, Allegany State Park historian, regularly visits the Salamanca area and often eats at the Plaza.
“My very sincerest condolences to Shelly and family on Bob’s passing,” he said. “I have always been absolutely amazed at Bob’s super-fast speed at slicing and dicing. In-between this, he would throw eggshells behind his back without ever looking and have these broken eggshells all land in the garbage without anything landing on the floor.”
The Plaza Restaurant, known affectionately as “The Diner,” “Fish’s” or “The Greasy Spoon,” has been in business for nearly 57 years. Opened by Bob’s parents, Bob Fish Sr. and his wife, Jessie, the diner on Broad Street has served the Salamanca community since August 1965 when the family moved to the area from Ithaca.
All three sons Bob Jr., Dan and Joe worked in the restaurant alongside their parents. When Bob graduated from high school in 1972 and his father officially retired, he took over the restaurant and carried on Bob Sr.’s legacy.
In 1992, Bob met Shelley and the two made the perfect team to work alongside one another at the diner, just as his mother and father did over the years. The couple has seen customers grow up in their restaurant and now, as adults, they have brought in their own children.
As an anchor business in Salamanca, the restaurant has helped support kids, families and sports groups in the community by raising money for local fundraisers. It has also donated food to locals when they had to briefly close during the pandemic.
Bob appreciated and loved the community. He is leaving a void in the lives of many.