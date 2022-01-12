SALAMANCA — The mayor and Common Council are halfway through their current terms after holding their first meeting of the new year with the city reorganizational meeting Wednesday.
In its first action of 2022, the council re-elected alderman John “Jack” Hill (D-Ward 1) council president. Hill is in his second consecutive term and eighth term overall on the council, the most of any alderman in the city’s history. He was nominated by Kylee Johnson (D-Ward 2).
As part of routine business for the new year, the council approved the City of Salamanca-Seneca Nation of Indians Joint Leasing Commission budget for 2021, authorizing a $5,000 payment representing one half of the budget.
The council also approved a lump sum municipal snow and ice agreement between the state Department of Transportation and the city for the bridge portion of Route 353 for the 2021-22 winter season. The payment is $7,779.40 for 0.8 total lane miles.
The council accepted the annual audit for the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year ending March 31 as presented by Drescher and Malecki LLP, of Buffalo, on Nov. 10. The city received a clean audit with no major deficiencies.
Mayor Sandy Magiera said she is planning to deliver a State of the City address at the next council meeting scheduled for Jan. 12.
Also of note, the council designated the Salamanca Press and the Olean Times Herald as the official newspapers for the city as part of their reorganizational items.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the Common Council approved 18 appointments and reappointments from the mayor in several commissions and boards to begin the new term.
Fred Saradin was appointed to the Salamanca Housing Authority to fill the unexpired term of Jeffrey Sherwood, beginning Jan. 12 and ending March 10, 2025.
Michael Foreman was reappointed to the Board of Examining Plumbers as plumbing inspector for a two-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2023. Additionally, William Porter was appointed to the board for a three-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
City clerk Traci Chamberlain was reappointed as the Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator for the city for a two-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Frank Quattrone was reappointed as Civil Defense for a two-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
John Slater and Jeff Harrison were both reappointed to the Fire Commission for two two-year terms beginning Feb. 1 and ending Jan. 31, 2024.
James Griffith was reappointed as City Historian for a two-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Lindley Pryor was appointed to the Planning Commission for a seven-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2028. Additionally, Joel Talbot was reappointed for a seven-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2028.
Michael Foreman was reappointed as plumbing inspector for a two-year term beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Heather Jackson was reappointed to the Police Commission for a three-year term beginning Feb. 1 and ending Jan. 31, 2025.
Edward Dry and Raymond Wilson were both reappointed to the Board of Public Utilities for two three-year terms beginning Feb. 1 and ending Jan. 31, 2025.
City clerk Tracy Chamberlain was reappointed Records Access Officer, Records Management Officer and Registrar of Vital Stat, all for two-year terms beginning Jan. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Lindley Pryor was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals to fill the unexpired term of Charles Chamberlain, who resigned, beginning Jan. 9 and ending Jan. 31, 2024.