SALAMANCA — The city of Salamanca is accepting donations at the city municipal building until noon Wednesday, April 6. The following items will be accepted:
Medical – Tactical Scissors, Oxygen Masks, Gowns, Gloves, Surgical Masks, Bandages/gauze/dressings, Tape, Sterile wipes, Eye Protection, Tracheostomy kits.
Children – Pacifiers, Bottles, Diapers/wipes, Small Toys, Feminine hygiene products.
Food – Energy Bars, Nuts, Instant food/meats, Vitamins, Dry Fruit, Powdered milk.
Soldiers – Knit Gloves (black), Beanie hats (black), Prepackaged camping food, Matches, Underwear, Thermal underwear, Cotton socks, Inserts for Shoes, Headlamps.
Miscellaneous – Batteries, Dog/cat food, Soap/shampoo, Backpacks, Hats/scarves/gloves, Pillows, Brushes/combs, Razors, Sleeping Bags, Fleece Blankets.
All donations will be dropped off at Autumnview in Hamburg on April 7.
Monetary donations can be made at https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1438034. For more information, visit www.UkrainiansOfBuffalo.com.