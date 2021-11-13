SALAMANCA — The Saint Vincent de Paul Society, in coordination with the Our Lady of Peace Parish, will be handing out coats, gloves, hats, scarves and sweaters to families and individuals in need beginning Dec. 1.
Mike Anderson, Deacon at Our Lady of Peace, said the idea sprang from church member Connie Whitcomb, who volunteers through Cattaraugus Community Action. While volunteering at the food pantry, Whitcomb noticed an enormous amount of community members who did not have adequate coats for the winter.
Anderson said the rest of the church enthusiastically joined in with the initiative.
“Our goal is to keep everyone warm this winter,” he said. “All donations are appreciated.”
Our Lady of Peace is currently collecting donations of new and slightly used coats, gloves, hats, scarves and sweaters. Anderson said coats can be dropped off at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Donations can also be dropped during regular church service hours on the weekend.
The church will take care of organizing the donations to ensure proper sizes are handed out, Anderson said. Anyone in the surrounding areas is welcome to come to the coat drive starting Dec. 1
If you know a family who is in need of winter wear, call Anderson at (716) 378-4873 to organize pick up. He also said if someone is not able to make the drive, contact him to organize a drop-off.
Our Lady of Peace Church is located at 274 Broad St. in Salamanca.