SALAMANCA — The Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Four Points Insurance, Inc., has enlisted a licensed and certified Medicare Benefits Counselor to meet with any Cattaraugus County resident in need of assistance with Medicare enrollment.
Older adults with Medicare are encouraged to annually review their current health plan and prescription drug coverage options. Medicare health and prescription drug plans can make changes each year to costs, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks.
The open enrollment period is when all people with Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs. Plan changes take effect Jan. 1, 2021. The annual Medicare open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020.
Appointments are available weekdays Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Evening and weekends are available by request.
The chamber office is located inside the WestGate Hotel at 734 Broad St #103, Salamanca. Appointments can be made for Medicare sessions by calling or texting (716) 720-6137.
Older adults remain at greater risk for COVID-19, and staying healthy during a pandemic is critical. Older individuals who have had Medicare Part B (medical insurance) for longer than 12 months are eligible for a yearly wellness visit at low or no cost to develop or update a personalized plan to help prevent or manage disease and disabilities based on their current health and risk factors. In addition, Medicare recipients who have limited incomes and resources may qualify for extra help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs.