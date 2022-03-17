SALAMANCA — Three Salamanca bus drivers have been recognized by the Salamanca Fire Department for their quick responses to a sudden house fire in the city
Assistant Chief Dan Kruszynski presented drivers Kristie Oakes, Sue Wilson and Mike Mohr with letters of appreciation from Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant, the Salamanca Fire Commission and Common Council.
We want to recognize three of your employees whose actions allowed a quick alert to a house fire Feb. 15 early in the morning,” Kruszynski said.
Oakes and Moore were out on their routes when they noticed smoke coming from a residence on Front Avenue, Kruszynski explained.
“They quickly worked to make a call and alert,” he said. “From there, Sue Wilson (at the bus garage) then called 911 and allowed a quick response.”
The residents of the home — who were unaware of the fire at first — were able to evacuate safely with the help of Salamanca Police, allowing firefighters to immediately address the fire, Kruszynski said.
Sturdevant said the idea to recognize the bus drivers was brought to the fire commission by Ward 3 Councilman Barry Smith, an employee of the school district.
“It’s a recognition of them for being aware of their surroundings and helping us out with that,” the chief added.
Sturdevant said the fire broke out on the second floor of the residence at 161 Front Ave. Due to the drivers’ quick response, minimal damage occurred by the time the fire department arrived.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, 161 Front Ave. is owned by Robert K. Gibble. Sturdevant said two people were in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.
Sturdevant said the fire’s cause was an accident. Firefighters cleared the scene in three hours.