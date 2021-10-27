Salamanca BoE to hold retreat Nov. 9
SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education will hold a retreat Tuesday, Nov. 9. This retreat will be for the purpose of school board and administrative discussion regarding district finance, facilities, Board of Education development and roundtable discussion.
There will be a school board dinner at 5 p.m. followed by the retreat at 5:30. No action will be taken. The retreat will be held in the High School Large Group Instruction Room.