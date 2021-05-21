SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting and retreat at 8 a.m. Friday, June 18 at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.

The meeting will be held for the purpose of diversity and equity training with presenter Dr. Luvelle Brown from Love2Achieve. It is projected to last until 4 p.m.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...