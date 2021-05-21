...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 11 PM
THIS EVENING...
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has
issued an air quality health advisory for the following counties...
Monroe...Wayne...Cayuga...Oswego...Jefferson...Ontario...Livingston...Allegany
...Cattaraugus...Chautauqua...Wyoming...Erie...Genesee...Orleans...Ni
agara.
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an
air quality index value of 100 for ozone.
The air quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.
When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor
physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People
who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of
pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory
problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider
consulting their personal physician.
For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of
Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call
the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.