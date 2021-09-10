SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education will convene a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the high school Large Group Instruction Room.
Interviews for Board of Education candidates will be held to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Meghan McCune, who resigned in August.
Individuals set to be interviewed are Tadd Rider, Tisha Seeley, Zachary Tucker, Kenneth Nary, Nicole Jimerson and Jessica Crouse.
The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed via ZOOM and Facebook live.