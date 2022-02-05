SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education will hold special meetings on Monday and Tuesday.
The meeting Monday will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Salamanca Allegany Administrative Building, 90 Ohi:yo’ Way. This meeting will be for the purpose of an executive session to discuss district superintendent candidates.
The meeting Tuesday will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Large Group Instruction Room, 50 Iroquois Drive, and via ZOOM. This meeting will be for the purpose of discussing the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.