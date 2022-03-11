Salamanca BoE special meetings announced
SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education will hold special meetings on March 22 and 29 and April 5. All meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Large Group Instruction room.
The March 22 meeting will be for the purpose of interviewing a superintendent candidate.
The March 29 meeting will be for the purpose of accepting capital project bids.
The April 5 meeting will be for the purpose of interviewing a superintendent candidate with a possible action of appointment.