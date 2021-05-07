SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education meeting scheduled for May 18 will start at 7 p.m.
This meeting was originally scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., but has been changed due to the budget vote and board election. The board will gather at 6:30 p.m. for dinner. No action will be taken.
The meeting will be held in the Large Group Instruction room for board members and superintendents and via Zoom for administrators and staff. The public can access the meeting via Facebook Live.