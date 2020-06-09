SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education special meeting canvass meeting, in regard to the budget vote and board member election, and executive session originally scheduled for today, has been rescheduled to June 16 due to Executive Order 39.
The budget vote and election and will be held at 5 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. The Board of Education will go into executive session in the multi-purpose room after the meeting is called to order.
By Executive Order 39, the allowance and receipt of election ballots may be in person in the District Clerk’s office until 5 p.m. today and by mail through 5 p.m. on June 16.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these meetings, which are closed to the public, will be able to be viewed via ZOOM.