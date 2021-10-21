Salamanca BoE gives OK to pursue future property purchases

SALAMANCA — The possibility of future capital project development in the Salamanca City Central School District took one step closer Tuesday night following action from the school board.
The board unanimously approved several resolutions giving the OK for the district to pursue acquiring four residential properties on Hoy Street that border Veterans Memorial Park at its western boundary.
A proposition for the district to purchase the properties located at 32-34 Hoy St., 44 Hoy St., 50 Hoy St. and 52 Hoy St. will be on the ballot for a Dec. 14 in the Salamanca High School gymnasium.
“Many will ask what we will use them for,” said Superintendent Robert Breidenstein. “That will be a topic of a future referendum, but similar to other property acquisitions, it touches an important, strategic property that the district maintains.”
The property purchases would come with no tax increase to district residents, and purchasing the sites will be funded from existing, budgeted district reserves, Breidenstein said.
Proposed purchases for the parcels are $160,000 for 32-34, 44 and 52 Hoy St. at an aggregate estimated maximum cost and $61,000 for 50 Hoy St.
The district also proposes to enter into long-term leases with the Seneca Nation for these four properties in conjunction with these purchases and may remove structures on the properties. Breidenstein said the parcels may be redeveloped in the future to support the district’s athletic facilities located in Vets Park.
“Future site development is being considered including parking or other amenities to the park,” he added.
Because the district is not bonding for the purchases, the referendum does not need a 60% majority as many other capital project-related votes do, Breidenstein explained.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board heard an update on the district’s plan for employees not vaccinated from COVID-19 to receive weekly tests.
Breidenstein said the district is required to secure testing for employees who have opted out of vaccination. Testing will begin Oct. 27.
Salamanca is partnering with Cattaraugus County, as are many other local districts, to oversee and administer the free tests that will be provided by Afinity, an agency is is providing tests to schools across the state, Breidenstein explained.
“A letter went out to staff outlining those responsibilities, including registering at the county portal to secure their spot,” he said.
A mobile testing center will be set up at the high school and Seneca Intermediate School from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and at Prospect Elementary from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Breidenstein said the entire process should take no longer than two minutes per registrant, so there will be more than enough time to test everyone at both campuses. Employees also have the choice of receiving a test on their own as long as the district gets the results by Monday.
“The employee or staff member will self-administer the test under the supervision of the county-supervised and trained professionals,” he explained.
One test sample will be a pool sample with about 25 other tests that will be tested by an outside vendor that the county and Afinity will secure. If they are all negatives, no individual tests will be sampled. Breidenstein said, but if there is a positive result, then the individual swabs will be tested.
“If they are the individual that was tested and positive, then the county will notify that individual person, so it will help maintain confidentiality,” he said.
Breidenstein said he does not know if the district will have enough pooled resources for people who have already been vaccinated to be tested. He said the district has about 150 self-administered tests previously purchased when the fall sports season began in case of emergencies.