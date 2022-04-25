PORTVILLE — The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that bridge rehabilitation work on Route 305 in the town of Portville is set to begin May 2.
The bridge, which crosses over Oswayo Creek, will be reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Route 417 and Unverdorben Road. The work is expected to last eight months, but noted the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
