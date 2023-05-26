OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club has two scholarships available for a prospective Jamestown Community College student entering the field of nursing or the human service field of study and for a prospective Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES student for the 2023-2024 school year.
Eligibility guidelines for the JCC scholarship are as follows: Be accepted and matriculated into the nursing degree program or human services degree program at Jamestown Community College as a freshman part-time or full-time student. Demonstrate financial need. Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (please include a copy of your transcripts with your scholarship application). Be willing to discuss or write about the nursing/human service program with the Olean Rotary Membership.
Eligibility guidelines for the BOCES scholarship are as follows: Be accepted and matriculated into a BOCES program and be registered as a part-time or full-time student. Demonstrate financial need. Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (please include a copy of your transcripts with your scholarship application).
Both 2023-2024 Scholarship Award will be in the amount of $500 and all applications are due on or before by May 31, 2023. For the JCC scholarship to Laura Williams at Jamestown Community College, Cattaraugus County Campus at 213 N. Barry St., in Olean. For the BOCES scholarship, send to Brianna Eaton at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, 1825 Windfall Road in Olean, or to her email address, brianna_eaton@caboces.org.
All final applications will be reviewed by the Olean Rotary Scholarship Committee. Recommendations by the JCC nursing and/or human services faculty will also be considered.