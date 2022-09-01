OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club's annual chrysanthemum sale is currently ongoing, with pre-orders accepted through Tuesday.
The mums, which come in nine-inch pots and are being provided by Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Nursery, are $16 each and come in a variety of colors, including white, yellow, bronze, purple, pink and red. Hardy mums should come back if planted in a sunny, dry area.
Pre-orders are being accepted through noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, and delivery with be on Sept. 14 and 15. To order, email paulafidurko@hotmail.com, checkout the Club's Facebook page or see any Rotary Club member.
The mums sale benefits the Olean Rotary Club's local initiatives. Last year, a matching grant was used to replace the steps at the Olean Theater Workshop on Washington Street, and this year they are helping to Olean Food Pantry and SCPA to improve their facilities.
Rotary and its members have been a part of the fabric of the Olean-area community since 1928. Rotary’s current members patronize virtually all Olean-area businesses and have donated literally hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to many Olean-area causes and organizations. For example, they have given mini-grants to area teachers in Olean, Hinsdale and Allegany; given dictionaries to more than 300 area third graders; and served more than 300 dinners to veterans and the community.
Always looking for more members, the Olean Rotary Club meets at 12:10 p.m. most Tuesdays at the Bartlett Country Club. Anyone who would like to donate to the Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation can visit cattfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1196.