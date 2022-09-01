OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club's annual chrysanthemum sale is currently ongoing, with pre-orders accepted through Tuesday.

The mums, which come in nine-inch pots and are being provided by Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Nursery, are $16 each and come in a variety of colors, including white, yellow, bronze, purple, pink and red. Hardy mums should come back if planted in a sunny, dry area.

