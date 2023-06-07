OLEAN — In these uncertain times, “Service Above Self” is more important than ever before. To further help achieve that motto, the Olean Rotary is hosting our second Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Bartlett Country Club, as a fundraiser for our Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship.
Rotary is hoping that local businesses could assist them by being a Lunch Box, Dinner or Hole Sponsor; or donating an item for a prize.
The Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship is a $500 scholarship, in memory of Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel, for any graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club. Applicants must include an essay about the meaning of "Service Above Self."
The Lunch Box sponsor fee is $750, the Dinner Sponsor fee is $1000, the Hole Sponsor fee is $200 and the Tee box sign sponsor fee is $100. Consider supporting this cause to continue giving back to our community and helping deserving students.
Rotary and its members have been a part of the fabric of the Olean-area community since 1928. Rotary’s current members patronize virtually all Olean-area businesses and have donated literally hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to many Olean-area causes and organizations. For example, they have given mini grants to area teachers in Olean, Hinsdale and Allegany; given dictionaries to more than 300 area third graders; and served more than 300 dinners to veterans and the community. Last year, a Rotary matching grant was used to provide hygiene items to almost 100 people at the Olean Food Pantry. This year, they will be providing school and art supplies to children with Operation Warm Hearts.
Having local businesses support our Rotary and its projects is part of what sets our community apart as a wonderful place to live and work. Your donation is greatly appreciated and will be listed in the program for the auction, media and social media. The Lunch and Dinner Sponsors will be given extra recognition throughout the Rotary year and tournament. All contributions will be used by the Rotary Club in furtherance of its mission of service to the local community.
The net proceeds will support the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship (CRCF-501c3). Make Checks Payable to Olean Rotary Club and for payments online please contract Al Bernstein at alinolean@gmail.com by Aug. 1, 2023