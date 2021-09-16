ELLICOTTVILLE — Visitors to Ellicottville this weekend will once again have the opportunity to take a step back in time with live music, antique and custom cars, Elvis and more.
The village’s annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekend begins Friday and continues through Sunday. Now in its 22nd year, it’s one of the area’s favorite fall events that draws music lovers and motor enthusiasts from all over the region.
The weekend events kick off Friday evening with live music at a number of Ellicottville’s popular hot spots including Madigans, Balloons, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Villaggio, Finnery’s Tap Room and the Gin Mill.
On Saturday, the rockin’ weekend continues as the Winery of Ellicottville joins the other music venues with a stage set up on Monroe Street in front of the winery.
The popular Classic Car Show caps off the weekend Sunday with over 250 different makes, models and vintages expected to be set up along Washington, Monroe and Jefferson streets starting at 11 a.m. In addition, the Renegades of WNY will have various military vehicles ranging from WWII to ‘90s era parked on the village lawn.
Also Sunday, Elvis tribute performer Terry Buchwald will take the stage at the Village Gazebo at 2 p.m. with his famous “Tribute to The King” performance.
For more details and car registration, visit the chamber online at ellicottvilleny.com.