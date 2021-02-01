PORTVILLE — It was just 11 months ago when the Portville Central School District Board of Education met to award the first contracts for the school’s $13.8 million capital project.
Construction is planned to replace or rehab almost all areas of the school, including upgrades for all of the heating, water, technical and security systems.
Classrooms, science labs and the pool and its locker rooms will be renovated, and a restaurant-style kitchen added. A balcony will be part ofvthe new auditorium.
“From the very beginning we knew we wanted to do this,” said Elementary School Principal Lynn Corder. “We’re not doing this for the kids here now but for the kids here in the future.”
The most obvious evidence of new technology is in elementary classrooms, which sets the campus apart from many other local schools, Corder pointed out.
ELEMENTARY classrooms will all be equipped with wall-mounted touch panels that control the lighting, window shades, interactive display panel, laptop and sound. A lapel microphone will project the teacher’s voice through four speakers in the ceiling, enabling every student to hear perfectly.
The footprint of three classrooms is now just two rooms that share an ADA-compliant bathroom between them. When one of the locks is engaged on the bathroom door, the other automatically locks as well, ensuring privacy.
Cabinetry, new chalk/tack boards and cubby/locker spaces will offer both students and teachers a more comfortable, healthy and safe learning environment.
As much of the furniture in the classrooms as possible is mobile so that the rooms can be configured for different purposes. For example, large upholstered benches can be combined for a reading center in the corner of the classroom.
“Next Friday we’re done with six (classrooms),” Corder said. “Just 27 more.”
IN THE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL, an upgrade and renovation of the Home and Careers room is progressing. The new kitchen will be closer to a restaurant-style kitchen than a home kitchen after three classrooms were combined into one. The stovetop cooking area is approximately 17 feet long.
Space was also combined to enlarge the science classrooms, with each having a classroom/teaching area and lab/storage area. As in the elementary rooms, each will be equipped with white and interactive boards, TV, teaching station and a large amount of cabinet storage. Electrical outlets dangle from the ceiling above the lab workstations that can be easily pulled down but hang out of the way when not needed.
THE POOL, located in what is now the middle school, was built in the early 1970s and first opened for the 1974-75 school year.
While the ceiling was replaced over 20 years ago, it will now include up-lights to prevent glare on the water.
To dismantle the pool, tracks were bolted to the side of the pool which held a large concrete saw. It cut around the perimeter of the pool, then the large rectangular block of concrete and tile was jackhammered and most carried away. Just a small pile of broken concrete and tile that lined the pool remain to be disposed of.
The original tiled gutters will be replaced with stainless steel, as will the legs of the benches in the locker rooms. The shallow end of the pool will be heightened and a ramp installed to allow for students not able to jump in the water.
“Students used to begin swimming in second grade but with this pool being shallower we can bring younger children in,” Corder said.
New storage areas line the locker rooms, having replaced the old metal lockers that had become a health hazard due to rust.
Tile floors in the locker room areas and surrounding the pool will not be replaced, but acid washed, due to their very good condition.
Funding for a full-time lifeguard position would come in part from the elimination of a teacher’s aide position, which will soon be vacant upon the retirement of a current staff member. When the full-time staffer is not lifeguarding, he or she would be available for aide duties.
The pool is open to the public for swimming on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at a cost of $2 for adults and nonresidents and $1 for Portville students.
THE AUDITORIUM, where school and community events were often held, is currently gutted.
“It’s mostly mechanical (in boxes) in here,” said Larry Welty, high school principal. “Heating, lights, the ceiling grid are being replaced. The holes (from the old seats) in the floor filled.”
The holes were filled because of deterioration of the concrete floor, and the existing auditorium seats from 1952 are no longer produced, leaving no option for replacement parts for the narrow seats.
Including the addition of the balcony, the number of seats is expected to total between 649 and 674.
Some maroon-clothed seats will be between 20 and 22 inches wide, 4 inches wider than the current seats and 2 inches higher in the seat back. Seating 19 inches wide would be primarily for children and be placed against the walls of the auditorium.
The seating will distance 33 inches from the backs of the chairs in the rows, allowing for about 3 to 4 more inches of leg room, as required by New York state code changes.
Included will be handicap seating in both the front and back of the auditorium.
The floor has been reinforced where the pillars will be installed that will hold up the balcony. The stage will remain and be expanded about 10 feet.
Also being replaced on the stage is the proscenium curtains. While the original purchase date is unknown, the curtains were last certified in 1976, and are faded, bulky and most importantly, not sufficiently flame retardant.
