ALLEGANY — Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation has awarded $34,000 in grants to programs and projects that have charitable purposes carried out in a manner consistent with the tradition of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.
Requests must show a connection to the mission of the foundation and assist those who are poor, elderly or have mental or physical disabilities. Awarded projects also showed sustainability to continue after the award period is over.
Jim Schifley, the foundation's board chair, announced the 11 grants:
• Allegany County Mental Health Association, Youth Compeer Program, Wellsville.
• Allegany Highland Council/BSA, after-school scouting (Bona-Scouts), Cattaraugus County.
• Cattaraugus Community Region Foundation, RAM Fund of Cattaraugus County.
• Directions in Independent Living, Transitions: Supporting young adults with developmental disabilities, Cattaraugus County.
• Friendship Church of God in Christ (Mission Agape), brown bag lunches, school supplies, holiday food baskets and Christmas gifts for children.
• Ischua Union Church, fund for the needy (utilities, medical, transportation, Christmas gifts, school supplies).
• Olean General Hospital Foundation, pastoral care and needs of the poor.
• Southern Tier Health Care System, Safe Kids Initiative to ensure safety of babysitters and at-home alone children, Olean.
• Saving Grace Outreach, Little Valley Food Pantry, Cattaraugus.
• VIA (Visually Impaired Advancement), expand support and provide outreach for 2-1-1 WNY Coverage, Cattaraugus County.
• St. Bonaventure University, The Warming House, to purchase healthy food and cleaning/food service supplies.
For more information about Renodin Foundation grants, or to apply or donate, visit www.RenodinFoundation.org.