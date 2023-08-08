OLEAN — Motorcyclists looking to hit the open road next week in the second annual DW Memorial Dice Run Aug. 18-19 have several ways to register.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials noted those hoping to participate can register in-person, by phone or online. To register at the Chamber, visit 301 N. Union St., Suite 101, form 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 18. Special registrations will be held from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at Granny’s, 323 Main St.; and from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at House’s Parkwood.
For online/phone orders, visit the Chamber’s shop site at shop.oleanny.com (service fee applies online) or call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433. Please note these options — you will still need to come to the Chamber or to the event to pick up your dice run package/tickets.
Participants may also register Aug. 18 and 19 at the event in War Veterans Park. With this option, those registering Saturday, you will need to go out and get stamped at all locations to be eligible for the $2,000 in prizes.
Three options for the participants are available: pre-register, week-of register and enhanced registration. The pre-register is available to both passenger and driver at $25 if purchased by Aug. 14. Regular registration includes a food voucher and your chance to roll and win prizes totaling $2,000. For the week-of register option, the fee goes up to $30. This option is for those purchasing Aug. 15-19.
Participants can include the driver and passengers, and the transportation can be motorcycle, car, truck, even a horse-drawn trailer banking on that you return for the final roll on Aug. 19.
For more information, please call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
The dice run honors the memory of two businessmen who helped make the former Rally in the Valley event possible, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston.
Jones, owner and broker of Jones Realty Group for more than 30 years, was an avid motorcycle rider. He passed away June 3, 2016, at the age of 63. Johnston, an Army veteran, was owner and co-founder of Monroe Table Corp. in Salamanca. Also a longtime motorcycle enthusiast, he passed away from cancer Nov. 2 at the age of 68. Both helped get the Rally organized for 13 years, raising more than $250,000 for local charities.