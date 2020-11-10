OLEAN — After flirting with record highs all weekend, the Olean area finally set a new high mark on Monday.
Monday's daytime high of 74 eclipsed the previous record of 72 set in 2008. We also came close on Saturday, when the local high of 72 nearly equaled the record of 74 set in 2015. No data was available for Sunday.
The current spell of unseasonably warm weather will soon come to an end, however, as after an expected high of 73 today a cold front moves in bringing some rain and cooler temperatures. The high tomorrow will reach the mid-60s, and the rest of the week will only see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.