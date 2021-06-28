RANDOLPH — Randolph Central School presented high school diplomas to 53 members of the Class of 2021 during commencement exercises Friday at the school’s football field.
Salutatorian Alexis Shellenbarger addressed her classmates, reminding them that “learning never stops” because education is lifelong. She said this is just the beginning, and there are many more lessons to learn and mistakes to be made.
“We are taught to be afraid of messing up, afraid of being judged. The fear of failure is what keeps us stagnant. Great achievements never came without trial and error,” she said. “There is nothing we cannot do as long as we keep searching for answers.”
Guest speaker Timothy Bontemps gave the class his words of advice and encouragement. He graduated from Randolph High School in 2003, and from St. Bonaventure University with a degree in journalism/mass communications in 2007. Bontemps has amassed a lengthy resume writing for the New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets and The Washington Post. He currently works for ESPN online and appears on ESPN’s family of networks.
Valedictorian Abigail Mansfield recognized the accomplishments of the class and wished everyone the best in their future endeavors. She said it’s college for some, the workforce and military for others.
“Regardless of where we’re headed, it’s going to be something new with a new routine and new people. It’s probably going to be a difficult adjustment for many of us,” she said.
GRADUATES
Alyssa Adams, Wyatt Adams, Mikhayla Barber, Matthew Barrus, Cooper Bergman, Paige Blancaflor, Bryan Briggs, Ashton Bushey, Ethan Chadwick, Ella Conley, Hailey Darcy, Jordan Dubuque, Allison Finch, Kenseth Freid, Bayleigh Frink, Jared Galbraith, Aunalee Godfrey, Cheyenne Green, Tenela Hadley, Isaac Hind, Zackary Huddleston, Sydney Hvizdzak, Ryan Inkley, Melanie John, Kenneth Johnson, Lavani Johnson, William Jones, Hope Lienhart, Abigail Mansfield, Jesse Marsh, William Matteson, Charles McCracken III, Dalton McIntyre, Joshua McMaster, Eli Olejniczak, Caylee Peterson, Natalie Philp, Bryson Rozler, Jasmine Santiago, Alexis Shellenbarger, Ethan Shields, Sydney Sluga, Kyle Smallback, Haleigh Smith, Sydney Smith, Colin Southwick, Kyle Studley, Megan Tomsick, Gabriele Tulli, Austin Waterhouse, Miranda Waterman, Hailey Wright, Troy Wright.
AWARDS
- Alyssa Adams — Larry Sullivan Scholarship
- Ashton Bushey — Donald & Mary Wishart Memorial Scholarship, John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Michael Benca Jr. Golf Award, Spinner Scholarship, Tim Hettenbaugh Memorial Scholarship, Todd Livermore Memorial Scholarship
- Ethan Chadwick — Conewango Fire Department Chief’s Memorial Scholarship, Congdon Award, William C. Young Memorial Scholarship
- Ella Conley — Kelley Jo MacLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship
- Bayleigh Frink — John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Lion’s Club Scholarship, Randolph Masonic Lodge #359 Scholarship, Randolph Memorial VFW Post #6533 Women’s Auxiliary Scholarship, Randolph Memorial VFW Post #6533 Senior Scholarship, RCSSSA Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship
- Aunalee Godfrey — American Red Cross Scholarship, Jamestown Community College USA Scholarship, Martha Freeman-O’Brien Memorial Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship
- Cheyenne Green — Spinner Scholarship
- Tenela Hadley — John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship
- Isaac Hind — Kelley Jo MacLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship, Tim Hettenbaugh Memorial Scholarship, Todd Livermore Memorial Scholarship
- Sydney Hvizdzak — Kelley Jo MacLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship
- Ryan Inkley — Eugene Milks Agriculture Scholarship, John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Milton R. Horak Scholarship, Paul and Marjorie Mead Agriculture Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship, William C. Young Memorial Scholarship
- Lavani Johnson — John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Robert & Peggy Paisley Memorial Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship, William C. Young Memorial Scholarship
- Abigail Mansfield — John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Kelley Jo MacLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship
- Eli Olejniczak — Cattaraugus County Bank Community Service Award, John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship
- Natalie Philp — John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Willis N. Archer Agriculture Scholarship
- Alexis Shellenbarger — John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Patty Chubb Scholarship Fund for Music Achievement, Randolph American Legion Award, Spinner Scholarship
- Ethan Shields — American Red Cross Scholarship, John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Kelley Jo MacLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, Michael Benca Jr. Golf Award, Lion’s Club Scholarship, Randolph Masonic Lodge #359 Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship, Tim Hettenbaugh Memorial Scholarship
- Sydney Sluga — Jamestown Community College USA Scholarship
- Kyle Smallback — Kelley Jo MacLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, Michael Benca Jr. Golf Award, Randolph Masonic Lodge #359 Scholarship
- Haleigh Smith — John Edward McLaughlin Family Memorial Scholarship, Kelley Jo MacLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, Laurel Wishart DePietro Memorial Scholarship, Michael Benca Jr. Golf Award, Larry Sullivan Scholarship, Spinner Scholarship
- Kyle Studley — Conewango Fire Department Chief’s Memorial Scholarship, Congdon Award
- Miranda Waterman — Spinner Scholarship
- Troy Wright — CSEA Local 536 Scholarship