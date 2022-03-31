RANDOLPH — Trout season officially kicks off Friday and, thanks to the staff at the Randolph Fish Hatchery, area streams and lakes will be teeming with trout on opening day.
Managed by Richard Borner, fish culturist, said the facility keeps a healthy population of brown, rainbow and brook trout well-stocked in Western New York’s streams and lakes including the waters of Allegany State Park and Cattaraugus County. The hatchery also transfers fish to the Rome, Caledonia and Catskill fish hatcheries.
This season’s trout stocking began March 22 in Allegany and Wyoming counties. Borner anticipated a total of 42,090 trout would be stocked into waters of the counties served by the facility, and he expects to be finished by May 11.
Borner said fish production was great this year. Stocking has gone very well and the streams are in beautiful shape. He said they’re also stocking Ischua Creek, which is new this year.
“All the fish are really nice and big. I think the sportsmen and sportswomen will be really pleased,” he said.
Borner said the new Trout Stream Management Plan under New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has set forth a different approach to the way streams are stocked now. He said the policy started last year and it calls for additional stocking of streams that are fished more heavily including the East Koy, Cattaraugus and Goose creeks, as well as the Genesee River.
“They get stocked four times a year,” he said. “They receive a lot of pressure and are deemed highly desirable trout streams. Regional biologists have slated those streams to be stocked four times.”
As per the DEC’s new management plan, the hatcheries are also raising a bigger product. Borner said the new policy requires a 9-inch fish where, in the past, they have strived to raise an 8-inch fish. He said they are now stocking 9-inch yearlings and 13 to 15-inch two year olds in streams throughout the area.
Borner said the hatchery’s stocking truck can haul about 250 pounds of fish in each one of the tanks on the truck, so it carries almost a ton of fish. The truck is specifically equipped with tanks of oxygenated water for transporting fish.
Ordinarily, a hatchery truck laden with trout would meet volunteers who carefully release the fish into area lakes and streams, but this has not happened for the past two years since the pandemic began.
“We are still under precautionary measures and are not allowed to have volunteers help stock the trout, again, this year,” he said. “People are welcome to observe the hatchery staff while they release the fish, but they cannot participate in the placement of the fish.”
Borner said the hatchery stocks mostly brown trout because they primarily do the best in Western New York waters. Brown trout tolerate the warmest water and the poorest water quality of the trout species. Rainbows can tolerate warm water, but not as warm as brown trout. Brook trout, native to New York State and the official state fish, require the cleanest and highest water quality of all trouts.
“We don’t stock brook trout in Allegany State Park anymore. That’s because the biologists don’t want the hatchery brook trout to interfere with the wild brook trout populations already in the streams,” he said.
Each fall, hatchery fish culturists strip, fertilize and incubate roughly 5.3 million eyed-eggs. Randolph keeps a portion and the rest are sent to other hatcheries in the state. The trout are raised in indoor culture tanks called the nursery and, after about three months of age, they are transferred to harvest ponds until they reach the required size.
All three trout species of the spent broodstock are released into area streams in late October. Borner said people are welcome to come in the fall and watch the staff take eggs. He said the outdoor activity usually takes place the second week of September and the process goes on into early October.
Under the DEC’s new management plan, a lot of streams in Region 9 are now open year-round for trout fishing opportunities, but it’s “catch-and-release” before April 1. Borner said the fish cannot be kept or harvested before that date.
Because the regulations are rather complicated, he recommends that anglers call their local Environmental Conservation Officer or check the 2022 Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide for further information about which waters they may fish in prior to April 1. They may also call DEC Region 9 at (716) 851-7201.
For Randolph Hatchery hours, call (716) 358-4755. For details about stockings, call the Randolph Stocking Hotline at (716) 358-2050 or visit online at dec.ny.gov.