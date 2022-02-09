Randolph Fire Company awards 2 scholarships

RANDOLPH — Aaron Grover and Christine Greeley, both of Randolph, are the two recipients of the Randolph Fire Company Bill & Dorothy Honey Memorial Scholarship for the year 2021.
The application process began Sept. 8 with the award being announced Nov. 26.
An award ceremony took place Dec. 21 at the Randolph Fire Hall Board Room with families and friends in attendance. The Randolph Fire Company was represented by Seth Lecceadone, Interior Attack Firefighter and Lieutenant of Hose #1.
Presentation of the awards was made by Howard Wm. Honey, Lieutenant of Fire Police and Fund Administrator, who is the eldest son of the late Bill and Dorothy Honey.
Aaron Grover is a 17-year veteran of the Randolph Fire Company, currently serving as an Interior Attack Firefighter. In addition, he has been a N.Y.S. Certified Emergency Medical Technician/B since 2005. He is a full-time student at Jamestown Community College, majoring in Engineering.
Christine Greeley is a mother of three and her family’s past generations have served with distinction in the East Randolph Fire Company. She is a full-time student at Jamestown Community College, majoring in Communication, where she received a 4.0 QPA for her most recent semester of study.
These awards are career/merit-based scholarships that help, aid and assist exemplary members of our community in their pursuit of higher education and the betterment of our society.
Those wishing to make a donation to the memorial fund should contact Howard Honey at dochowardhoney@gmail.com.