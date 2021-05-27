RANDOLPH — The Randolph Academy Union Free School District Board of Education has named Danielle J. Cook as the district’s new superintendent.
Currently serving as middle and high school principal at Panama Central School, Cook will begin her new duties July 1.
“I’m truly honored for the opportunity to lead Randolph Academy,” she said. “I’m very excited to work in a district where the decision-making is student-centered.”
Cook’s career includes more than 15 years as an educator and has served as principal in the Panama school district since 2017. Prior to her current position, she served as school psychologist for the Panama and Clymer central school districts and was an Applied Behavioral Science Specialist with The Resource Center, a not-for-profit organization which serves persons with disabilities based in Jamestown.
Cook’s philosophy of education was a strong factor in the decision, school board members said. Specifically, they said she believes all students should have an opportunity to become productive members of society, recognizing that this requires differentiation of instruction as well as data-based skills instruction.
“This district provides a unique service to students with unique circumstances from across Western New York and throughout the state,” she explained. “The leadership position which it has established in the Restorative Justice arena is impressive and inspiring. I’m genuinely energized to become part of that, and to learn and grow with them.”
Former superintendent Lori DeCarlo will retire from the Randolph Academy June 30 after 36 years with the district, including the last 15 in the role of superintendent.
The district school board said Cook is a proponent of strong procedures and systems, believes in encouraging positive behavior within student management and is committed to ongoing professional development for all of her colleagues.
“Danielle Cook rose to the top of our applicant pool for a number of reasons,” said Mary Myers, school board president. “She places safety, student achievement, collaboration, collegiality and goal-oriented decisions among her core values. She is especially invigorated by the supportive, family-based culture we have at Randolph Academy, making her an ideal choice to lead and grow our district at this time.”
Cook earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State-Behrend in Erie, Pa., and completed a master’s of Education in educational psychology as well as an educational specialist degree in school psychology from Edinboro University. She has also completed a Certificate of Advanced Study in School Building Leadership and District Leadership from SUNY Fredonia.
A native of Pittsburgh, Cook currently resides in Warren, Pa., with her husband and three children.
Randolph Academy supports, empowers and educates children in grades K-12 who have a variety of emotional and mental health disabilities stemming from various causes and conditions. The nearly 200-student district comprises a residential campus in Randolph and a day school in Hamburg.
With a flexible structure and non-traditional classrooms, the district focuses on the power of relationships to help students with staff who utilize Normative Culture and Restorative Justice approaches to prepare students for post-graduation life.
To learn more, visit www.randolphacademy.org.