Those pining for a white Christmas may very well get their wish, but a winter storm may impact plans for the holiday weekend and make travel treacherous.
Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said a winter storm watch has been issued for Western New York, including Olean and Cattaraugus County, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday and ending Monday morning.
“There’s a really deep low that will form and go across the central Great Lakes Thursday night,” Jurkowski said. “As that low crosses, it’s going to push some rain across the area. ... As cold air arrives Friday morning, that will turn into snow.”
Temperatures at daybreak Friday will be in the low 40s, but will plunge to near zero by mid-morning.
This will be combined with winds gusting to 65 mph Friday and into Friday night.
The biggest concern, at least for the Southern Tier, is that the rapidly dropping temperatures will result in a “flash freeze,” which may cause icy road conditions and, combined with the winds, could lead to tree damage and power outages, in addition to bitterly cold wind chills.
“Even with moderate general snowfall, the wind will cause visibility issues,” Jurkowski added.
Lake-effect snow will likely develop Friday night, though it will stick to Buffalo and the Northtowns. The lake-effect bands may shift into southern Erie County on Saturday, but will likely not impact the Olean area.
Temperatures will remain bitterly cold through the Christmas holiday, with highs forecast to reach 10 Saturday and 14 on Sunday.
After the wintry weekend, things will start to improve early next week, with temperatures climbing back to more near normal.
Will there, however, be a white Christmas? It seems likely.
“There should be a general snowfall on Friday, so there should be at least some snow on the ground for the Christmas holiday,” Jurkowski explained. “Unless it’s all blown away by then.”
Meanwhile, though wintry weather has been with us in earnest the last several days, Wednesday marks the first day of actual winter.
The winter solstice is the day in which there is the shortest period of daylight in the year.