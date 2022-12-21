Out for a run

Heidi Strauss is fine with 30 degrees during her run Tuesday on the segment of the Allegheny River Valley Trail on the St. Bonaventure University campus. “It’s great to have the trail clear to run on in the winter,” she says.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

Those pining for a white Christmas may very well get their wish, but a winter storm may impact plans for the holiday weekend and make travel treacherous.

Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said a winter storm watch has been issued for Western New York, including Olean and Cattaraugus County, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday and ending Monday morning.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social