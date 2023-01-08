After a few weeks of some wild weather swings, area residents can look forward to a relatively quiet week with mild temperatures and limited precipitation.
Jason Alumbaugh, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said the Olean area will continue an overall unremarkable weather pattern through this week and into next weekend.
Daily temperatures will be slightly above normal, reaching highs in the mid- to upper-30s early in the week, and near 40 toward the weekend. Most days will see at least some sunshine.
“The main chance for precipitation, and not a very high one, is a small chance of some snow showers Monday night,” Alumbaugh explained.
A weak front will roll in late on Wednesday bringing another chance of precipitation, though it is a tossup whether it presents as rain or snow.
Next weekend will likely continue this trend, with highs in the low 30s.
“There are no big systems,” said Alumbaugh. “A very quiet week.”