PROS to hold Chaffee Country Hamboree Sept. 11
CHAFFEE — Pioneer, Radio, Operators, Society (PROS) will hold the Chaffee Country Hamboree on Sept. 11, at Manion Park, 9990 Grove St., Chaffee
Hamboree starts at 7 a.m. for vendors and general public admission at 8 a.m. Admission is $5. Free ham radio exams will be held at 10 a.m. Some refreshments will be available.
COVID-19 regulations will be in effect for an outdoor event. Talk in Frequency will be 145.390.
For further info, contact Roy Schwedt at 716) 258-8647 or royschwedt@gmail.com.