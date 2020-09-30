The Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library Sytems, with a grant from NEA in partnership with Arts Midwest, is offering many activities around the book of short stories “Pretty Monsters” by Kelly Link, Thursday through Nov. 6.
On Thursday, there will be a kickoff online storytime with the Grim Reaper reading a portion of one story to pique everyone’s interest.
Online local author panels are set for Oct. 6 and 8, highlighting local writers. On Oct. 14, Link will join CCLS for an online discussion about her writing process and writing “Pretty Monsters.”
Throughout the month, there will be online art sessions with local artists, an online discussion board for everyone to engage in, and an online magic and monsters program for kids in the community.
In addition to all the events, some local libraries will be offering book discussion events that anyone can join in. Make sure to check with your local library to see if they have a discussion and if it’s in-person or online.
All member libraries of CCLS in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties will have free books for those interested in reading and joining in some of the programmings! These free books are available until supplies run out.
This year’s Big Read is about art as well, and everyone is encouraged to create art based on themes from the book. Any pictures sent in may be featured on the Big Read webpage. Email any art submissions or questions about the Big Read to ljmartin@cclny.org.
Check out cclsny.org/bigread-2020 for all event and registration information.