PORTVILLE — Once again, the “elves” at Portville Central School have been scurrying around collecting Presents for Panthers — making sure no student goes without gifts and a Christmas ham this holiday.
Each of the 84 students in the senior class has participated — they made their list and checked it twice — in order to give Santa a helping hand to give local families for a happy holiday. For over a decade, members of the senior class have asked for financial donations from philanthropic businesses, teachers, students and community residents.
Not surprising to Portville residents, this year has been no different.
“The donations, you wouldn’t have known of this (COVID-19),” said Gary Swetland, a social studies teacher and retired football coach at the school. He organizes the project each year with Chris Sosnowski, a high school teacher’s aide.
“The support from the school has been remarkable. The donations from the community have been remarkable. The students have been remarkable, the work on each other’s behalf,” Swetland said. “Everybody and everything about the program is remarkable.”
Despite the support, Swetland is worried by some collection for the program which was initiated by a local store without Swetland’s knowledge.
“We have a wonderful program here right now but it’s very fragile,” he said. “I don’t want this to be ruined for the kids ... Sometimes it’s best for the community to know what’s going on (in the way of donation collection) but sometimes it’s not.”
Despite that, Swetland believes the community has continued to express their support for Presents for Panther every year.
“I think the community is saying to us, ‘We’re going to keep this going,’” Swetland said. “I can’t tell you how fabulous this has been this year. It’s a reflection of the quality, strength and value of our school and our community.”
Sosnowski agreed on the value of the program.
“If I could ask anything (survives in these times of COVID-19), let it be this,” she said.
As the financial donations come in, some seniors hit the store to shop — for toys, clothes, electronics, games, technical gadgets and more. The students then head back to the school to wrap and bag before delivering the gifts, which are distributed on the last day of school before the holiday break. This year distribution will be Friday, as Dec. 21-22 are designated remote-learning.
The numbers hover between 60 and 70 each year, and the program has been a real helping hand for about 60 families this year. The pandemic has hit everyone in a different way — but for those who can’t give their kids what they want for Christmas — it’s especially hard.
Families will also receive a holiday ham, thanks to the generosity of a local meat vendor, who has supported the effort for years.
The students have put the collected gifts in a new room this year where they can spread out a little more while they separate, wrap, bag and name everything.
“If we had a wrestling season, we wouldn’t have access to it,” Swetland said. “It’s a great space,” as he led the way into a room filled with tables full of presents for every age, from newborn to late-teen. A side of the room was full of bags already stuffed with gifts and ready for distribution.
Emma Mikolajczyk and Victoria Smith, both 17, are seniors who say they’ve been looking forward to working on the Presents for Panthers program this year.
“I always got them (presents for the program) when I was young,” Smith said. “I’m proud to be able to give back and help someone else.”
She’s planning to continue that help after graduation, going straight into the National Guard’s 68 Whiskey, a combat medic program.
Mikolajczyk’s holiday experience was different.
“I was just exactly the opposite,” she said. “I always got everything I wanted. So for me, it makes me so happy to help.”
Mikkolajczyk plans to continue her help to others by entering nursing.
Even though some of those seniors who work bagging the gifts know the names of the recipient students, it’s never talked about after Christmas, explained Swetland, stressing its confidentiality.
There’s no way to measure what the long lasting effects are on the students, but Swetland hopes the kids move on throughout their lives, keep empathy for others and continue to do good things like Mikolajczyk and Smith plan. It’s especially necessary in times like these.