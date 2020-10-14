PORTVILLE — The public is invited to the regular monthly session of the Portville Village Board at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Portville Volunteer Fire Department hall.
Several resolutions will be passed regarding compliance with New York state laws related to the village’s Barton & Loguidice engineering reports on its study of the village water and sewer services.
There will also be a brief report from the village ad-hoc Code Review and Revision Committee, which Mayor Tony Evans appointed, and a public presentation from Todd Metcalfe of General Codes Inc.
The meeting is set for the fire hall because of the number of residents expected to attend, so social distancing and masks will be required.