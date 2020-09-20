PORTVILLE ─ Village of Portville residents, who have been concerned about their water for years, are invited to a public information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
There “has been a chronic lack of attention to our inefficient and aging water and sewer infrastructure,” said Mayor Anthony L. Evans. “To this end within the first few days of taking office I began (the) process of searching out opportunities and grants to address our emerging infrastructure issues, which everyone knows will only get worse as time passes.”
In December, the village was notified of their successful grant applications for funding for a sewer inflow and infiltration study and a total water system and wastewater treatment plant study. The village has been replacing water meters throughout most of the year, with a shutdown of the replacements when mandated by New York state.
After several hours of study with testing equipment and cameras over the last several months, a report will be issued Monday, when representatives from the engineering firm of Barton & Loguidice will report to the village board members, and interested village residents.
“Because of the seriousness and magnitude of the issue I am inviting any interested residents to attend the regularly scheduled monthly Board Meeting and a Public Information Meeting for the purpose of hearing the engineering report,” Evans said. “This is the necessary first step in the planning process in order to secure possible funding for future project development."
Accordingly, Evans moved the meeting from the village hall to the senior high cafeteria at Portville Central School to accommodate a larger crowd and to keep the meeting compliant with COVID protocols. Residents are asked to park behind the school and bring their mask.
A newly appointed Code Review and Revision Committee, in charge of updating village codes, which Mayor Evans calls “woefully out of date,” will be in attendance.
Chaired by David Campbell, the committee will also be hearing a proposal from an expert consultant, and will be working with the newly appointed code enforcement officer, John Krist.