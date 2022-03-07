PORTVILLE — If you would like to help out a theater group that provides numerous opportunities to dozens of youth, you only have two chances this year, and one is this weekend.
The Portville Theatre Boosters are hosting a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Obi Church, 1948 Route 305. There is a $2 admission charge for adults and a dollar for students. Children 5 and under are free.
Along with the hundreds of craft and premade items offered by dozens of vendors, there will be a 50/50 and a basket raffle. Lunch will be available for $5.
“I want to say about 2017,” said Lynn Weimer, booster club president, when asked how long the organization had been around. “The Drama Club had always been the Drama Club across school. Then my older son was Shrek.”
The 18 or so youngsters in the club at the time just weren’t the right size to pull the role off so the club went outside of school to cast the part.
“Our Drama Club has ridiculously grown,” Weimer continued.
When the club members performed “The Lion King,” there were 147 children cast, not to mention those involved in set building, promotion, and other theater-related activities.
“After that we started doing concession stands and stuff like that,” Weimer said. “The Drama Club money pays for all their shows. Elaborate costumes. We have a gentleman who builds our sets, and this year it’s a two-story set. It has funded costumes, sets, makeup, all kinds of things.”
All proceeds will go to Portville Theatre Club to help cover those expenses with an upcoming production, even more important since being sidelined due to COVID in 2021.
The next show, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” will be in April and will be the first performance in the newly renovated auditorium at Portville Central School.
‘Mary Poppins Jr.’
The school’s drama club cast includes approximately 40 students in grades seven through 12, led by director Cheri Maxson. Twenty-three elementary students will also be featured in several ensemble numbers. Also involved are Amanda Burdick as stage manager and Lynne Weimer as vocal director.
“Our Drama Club is beyond excited for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ This will be the very first theater performance staged in our newly renovated auditorium,” Maxson said. “The space is absolutely beautiful and we’re thrilled to share this experience with our audiences.
“We’ve put together an amazing musical that will not only highlight all of the new ‘bells and whistles’ we now have access to, but showcase a gorgeous set, beautiful Edwardian period costumes and the stellar talents of many of our students,” Maxson said.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. April 1, 2 and 7 p.m. April 2 and 2 p.m. April 3.
“Mary Poppins Jr.” includes jack-of-all trades Bert, who introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep.
Tickets are available for pre-sale at: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/pcs-drama-club/pcs-drama-club-presents-mary-poppins-jr-81036
Adults are $10, students and senior citizens are $8. Tickets at the door will cost an additional $2 more.