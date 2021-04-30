Portville senior named Leonard Bus Sales scholarship winner

PORTVILLE — Jacqueline Daley, a senior at Portville Central School District, has been named a winner in the Leonard Bus Sales’ A Day in the Life of a School Bus art competition.
Daley will receive a $1,000 one-time higher-education scholarship from Leonard Bus Sales for her original artwork depicting a day in the life of a school bus.
Leonard Bus Sales presented the scholarship to Daley April 20 at Portville High School.
“Our annual A Day in the Life of a School Bus art competition is a favorite among the Leonard Bus family,” said David Rindo, transportation advisor. “To see our work, and the work of countless school transportation professionals, through the eyes of the students we care so deeply for is highly motivational. Throughout the year we will look at Jacqueline’s artwork on the walls of our offices, and at transportation facilities across the state, and know that we have played a role in the success, happiness and safety of Jacqueline and her peers.”
According to Daley, her pencil and marker drawing, “A Bus’s Adventurous Spirit,” depicts a bus at dawn as it picks up its various passengers and travels through New York’s many landscapes and seasons along its journey.
“Jackie is a high achieving, well rounded student. We are proud of her accomplishments,” said high school principal Larry Welty. “We are also fortunate that Leonard Bus Sales gives students across the State an opportunity to showcase their talents and compete for a scholarship to support their future academic pursuits.”
In addition to the scholarship, paid directly to the educational institution Daley will attend, her original drawing will be framed and put on display at Portville High School. Jacqueline’s drawing will also be made into professional prints and shared with school districts and school bus enthusiasts across the state.