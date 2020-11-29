PORTVILLE — While it was somewhat subdued from the annual festivities usually surrounding the lighting of Pioneer Park, Santa and his Mrs. still made their way to Portville to help throw the switch that brings holiday spirit.
Mayor Tony Evans had originally hoped to have a small observance in this time of COVID-19. He and the village holiday committee knew it wouldn’t be like other years, with its hot drinks and cookies mostly eaten by the dozens of adults in the crowd, while children eagerly awaited their turn at Santa. Evans and the committee had hoped to at least host an event that included town residents.
“The health department gave us the advice we didn’t want to hear,” Evans told the handful of people in a five-minute “celebration,” which included mostly committee members.
No publicity meant that while it kept residents safe from congregating, it also kept children from seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive.
Tim Hollamby, committee chair, threw the switch with Santa’s help, lighting the tree that stands in the gazebo/bandstand. It also lit up the trees that hover over Pioneer Park, highlighting the winter characters, and of course Santa and his reindeer, that are scattered throughout the front of the park.
Upon leaving, Santa made a stop at the Portville Post Office, where he left a box for children to leave letters to him. Kids, make sure you leave put your address in the letter so Santa knows where to write you back.