PORTVILLE — Like many other organizations whose activities and fundraisers were prevented by COVID-19 in 2020, the Portville Legion Riders weren’t able to hold their annual dice run last summer.
But this Saturday, the Riders are hitting the road again.
“We’re hoping for good weather and a good turnout,” said Kathy Wilcox, secretary/treasurer. “We couldn’t do it last year because of COVID. Our last ride was before it hit.”
Registration for the fourth annual dice run will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Portville Legion, 24 S. Main St., with kickstands up and pedals down at 11:30 a.m. for both motorcycles and Jeeps. Cost is $20 for drivers and $10 for passengers and includes food, cash prizes for high/low score and door prizes.
“We’re stopping at the Belmont Legion; then Arcade VFW; the International Order of Old Bastards (in Franklinville); the Hinsdale Legion and then back to Portville,” said Steve Wilcox, vice direct.
The day will conclude with a meal at the Portville Legion, which includes sloppy joes, meatball sandwiches and salads.
All proceeds will go to benefit the Cattaraugus Allegany Joint Veteran’s Van Service and the LEEK Foundation.
“They need help,” Wilcox said, speaking of the van service. “They’re manned by older volunteers and they’re hurting for funds. They need a new van. People will see a car or truck at the legion in Hinsdale or somewhere at 9 in the morning and wonder why there’s a car there so early. It’s because they met someone there who needed a ride to Buffalo.”