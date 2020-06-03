FREDONIA — Aloysius Jeremy Nothem, a junior social studies adolescence education major at the State University of New York at Fredonia, has been awarded the John J. and Helen B. Mancuso Scholarship, which is endowed through the Fredonia College Foundation.
The $3,000 scholarship will be applied to tuition for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarship is presented to full-time juniors or seniors enrolled as social studies or history majors at SUNY Fredonia who are intending to teach social studies.
Nothem graduated from Portville Central School in 2018, and is the son of Elizabeth Nothem and Gregory Nothem of Portville.