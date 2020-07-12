PORTVILLE — Portville Free Library is now offering story times as part of their virtual “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program.
Children’s Story Time videos for children ages 5-12 will post on the library’s Facebook page each Monday at 6 p.m. and Pre-K for ages 3-5, are posted each Friday at 3:30 p.m. Videos are also available on the library website, portvillelibrary.org.
The program runs through Aug. 28. Visit the website or call (716) 933-8441 for more information about the videos and the summer reading program.